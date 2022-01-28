President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the victims of the fire incident at the Main Market and Relief Market in Onitsha, Anambra State, respectively, which reportedly destroyed several goods.

The President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, on Friday, directed federal government’s agencies, working with the state government, to give the necessary succour to the victims.

He also urged public-spirited individuals and corporate organizations to assist those whose means of livelihood have been affected by the unfortunate incidents.

Vanguard News Nigeria