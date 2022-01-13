.

.As Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun, Buni accompany

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, visited the Lagos residence of the Head of the Interim National Government, the late Ernest Shonekan, to commiserate with the deceased family.

Recall that Shonekan was at the helm of affairs in Nigeria between August 26 and November 17, 1993, after General Ibrahim Babangida stepped aside as military president.

Buhari, who was on a one-day presidential visit to Ogun State to commission some projects, was accompanied to the Lugard Avenue, Ikoyi’s residence of the late Shonekan by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Ogun and Yobe State counterparts, Prince Dapo Abiodun and Mai Mala Buni, respectively.

The President and his entourage, who arrived at Shonekan’s house around 4:40 pm were received by members of the late Shonekan family.

Buhari stopped in Lagos on his way to Abuja and spent some time commiserating with the late Shonekan’s family before returning to Abuja.

He expressed sympathy with the deceased family over the demise of their breadwinner, who died in Lagos on Tuesday at the age of 85.

Sanwo-Olu, in an earlier condolence message, described the late Shonekan, as a renowned technocrat, seasoned administrator and passionate leader who served his country meritoriously as a public servant during his short tenure as Number One Citizen in Nigeria.

The Governor also praised Shonekan’s contribution to the economy of Nigeria as boardroom guru and employer of labour, especially during his tenure as the Chairman and Managing Director of the United Africa Company.

