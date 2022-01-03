By Dayo Johnson, Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Gabriel Ewepu, Peter Duru, Luminous Jannamike, Adeola Badru, Shina Abubakar & Peter Duru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has extended his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Oyo State, the Royal Family, the Olubadan-in-council and the people of Ibadan on the passing of Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

The President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina affirmed “That the late Kabiyesi was a visionary and compassionate leader, who used the spheres of his influence as a respected traditional ruler and a lover of the creative industry to advance the progress of his people, encouraged and motivated them to give their best in their vocation and to the nation.”

According to the statement, “While his demise understandably leaves a huge void to fill, the President urges the people of Ibadan and Nigerians from different walks of life to honour the eternal memory of the deceased by imbibing the virtues he cherished so much: generosity, peace, tolerance and devotion to unity.

“As the funeral rites of the 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland get underway in Ibadan, the President trusts that the process of selecting his successor will be guided by wisdom, understanding and good judgment that exemplified the life he lived.”

President Buhari prayed God to grant the soul of Oba Adetunji eternal rest and comfort the family, friends, associates and subjects he left behind.

S’West govs mourn, describe him as valuable asset

The South West Governors have mourned the demise of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Akanmu Adetunji, describing him as a valuable asset not only to the people of Ibadan but to the entire Yoruba race.

Chairman of the governors forum and the Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu in a statement in Akure by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde said: “Despite the Olubadan’s old age, he was a valuable asset, not only to the people of Ibadan but to the entire Yoruba race.

“Oba Adetunji was, undoubtedly, committed to the progress and peace of Ibadan land. He was a king whose reign witnessed tremendous development in Ibadan land.

“Yet, his transition is another tragedy for us in Yoruba land. This loss, coming shortly after the demise of Soun of Ogbomoso, is a big blow dealt on our traditional stool in Yoruba land. As a people with culture and tradition, we believe that Oba Adetunji has gone to be with his forefathers.

“He has played his part and only his legacies will forever speak for him. He will be remembered for his firm stands. His principles and love for his people will be his enduring legacies. He was royalty with a difference.”

…Makinde too

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has expressed shock at the passing of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1, describing him as an exemplar in royalty.

Makinde, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, said: “The news of the death of our father, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, came as a shock. Kabiyesi’s exit at this time is painful, to say the least. His wealth of experience, his immense wisdom and his commitment to seeing a greater Ibadan and a better Oyo State are unrivalled.

“Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria and humanity at large will miss Kabiyesi, who was ever ready to give his all to see a better society. I commiserate with his immediate family, the Olubadan-in-Council, the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes, CCII and all Ibadan indigenes at home and abroad on the demise of our father.

“I equally extend my condolences to the Oyo State Traditional Council and pray to God to keep all our Obas safe and give them more years to direct the affairs of our people, especially as Olubadan’s death is coming on the heels of the demise of the Soun of Ogbomosoland and Asigangan of Igangan. May God grant them all eternal rest,” Makinde prayed.

Late Olubadan was committed to subjects’ welfare —Ooni of Ife

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has described the late Olubadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji Ogunguniso 1, as a monarch whose old age did not deter him from working for his subjects’ welfare.

Oba Adeyeye in a condolence message by his spokesperson, Moses Olafare said: “Kabiyesi Olubadan did not let the features of old age hold him back during his lifetime as he was active to projects, programmes, plans and other activities towards making life better for his subjects. That is why his return home would be missed greatly by all.

“Though it is a tough way to start the year, we must submit to the will of the Almighty Olodumare for the life of Oba Adetunji which was well-spent serving humanity.

“Our thoughts and prayers in the House of Oduduwa are with natives as well as residents of the ancient city of Ibadan and the entire Oduduwa race globally at this material time.” the Ooni said.

Nigeria lost a wise patriot—Dare, Sports minister

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has commiserated with the family of Oba Saliu Adetunji, over the demise of the Olubadan of Ibadan.

He said: “Nigeria has lost a wise patriot whose fatherly advice and interventions played huge roles in the peace and stability that Oyo State and the entire South West of Nigeria is experiencing till this moment.

“He was a peace loving royal father who will be missed at this time of our national life.

“Oba Adetunji, before his ascension to the throne, was a successful businessman who made immense contributions to the development of Ibadan, Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.”

We’ve lost an asset in Yorubaland— Deji of Akureland

Chairman Ondo Council of Oba and the Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi has said that the Yoruba race has lost an asset by the demise of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Michael Adeyeye in Akure said: “ His Majesty was personally close to the late Olubadan and can attest to his forthrightness, strive for excellence and very cerebral with his old age not being a barrier. He was a great asset to Yoruba race and a respected monarch South West Traditional Rulers and Nigeria at large.

“Oba Aladetoyinbo wishes to condoled with the good people of Ibadanland and the government of Oyo State over this irreparable loss.

“Evidences abound that late Oba Adetunji was a monarch with great achievements. Without mincing words, His reign was peaceful and undoubtedly eventful with a lot of positive changes in Ibadan land.

“Though, his death has dealt a big a blow on the Traditional Institution in Yoruba land, our solace remains in his good deeds and contributions to human development especially in the entertainment industry.

“ This is one very important legacy that will remain evergreen in his loving memory. The Oba Aladelusi, therefore , condoled with the Chiefs of Ibadan Land and the immediate family of our revered Monarch. May Allah Grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

He was a brave, courageous monarch— Reps member

Member of the House of Representatives, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, has mourned the death of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, describing him as a brave and courageous monarch

Akande -Sadipe, who represents Oluyole Federal in a statement by her media aide, Olamilekan Olusada, noted that the late monarch led his people with utmost diligence and unassuming dedication, commending his strong adherence for peace, progress and development.

The Chairman, the House Committee on Diaspora, said: “On behalf of my constituency, I extend my condolences to the good people of Ibadan land, the Olubadan-in-council, and the immediate family members of the late Oba Adetunji.

“With heavy heart, I mourn and condole with the immediate family of our father, Oba Adetunji, the 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland, the people of Ibadanland and Oyo State as a whole. The passing unto glory of our father has saddened us all.

“Kabiyesi lived a very value-added and meaningful life ascending the throne in 2016. Prior to that he had a fruitful fashion designing business and his music label promoted the likes of famous musicians such Wasiu Ayinde Marshal and Dauda Epo Akara.

“I pray that God should repose the soul of the departed monarch and comfort the family and the people of Ibadan,” she added

A colossal loss to Yorubaland —Oyetola

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State, has joined Governor Seyi Makinde, government and people of Oyo State in mourning the demise of Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1, who died Sunday morning.

Oyetola in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, said the demise of the first class traditional ruler which came on the heels of the passage of Soun of Ogbomoso, was another colossal loss to Yorubaland, noting that Olubadan’s death had left a deep void that would be difficult to fill.

He said: “On behalf of the Government and people of Osun, I commiserate with Governor Makinde, government and people of Oyo State over the transition of Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Adetunji Aje Ogungunniso. I also condole the royal family, Olubadan-in-Council and all Ibadan indigenes at home and abroad as well as the Oyo State Traditional Council.

“The late Oba Saliu Akanmu was a respected royal father, exemplary and compassionate leader, who demonstrated strong concern and commitment to the welfare of his subjects and the development of Ibadan within the short period of his reign. He will be remembered for his fatherly roles and wise counsel.”

Oyetola prayed to Allah to forgive the late traditional ruler and grant his immediate family, Governor Makinde and the people of Ibadan the fortitude to bear his loss.

Ortom condoles Makinde

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has expressed deep pains over the death of the Olubadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

Governor Ortom in a message by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur condoled the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, the Ibadan Traditional Council and his immediate family, describing the death of Oba Adetunji as painful. He lamented that his wisdom and wise counsel would be missed at a time Nigeria was going through difficult challenges.

Ortom regretted that the late monarch’s passage came at a time “His wealth of experience garnered over the years, his immense wisdom, and his commitment to a united and greater Nigeria with a better Oyo State are unrivalled.”

The governor said the Ibadan Traditional Council, the government and people of Oyo State and indeed Nigeria and entire humanity would miss the late Oba Adetunji who had shown commitment to give his all for a better society.

He prayed God to give the Oyo State Government, Ibadan Traditional Council and the immediate family of the late monarch the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

It’s shocking— Oyo Speaker

Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, has expressed shock over the death of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I.

The speaker in a condolence message, said: “ Just within the spate of one month, Oyo State lost three highly revered Obas to the cold hands of death. This is really shocking and unbelievable.

“First it was the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, Ajagungbade the third, second was the Asigangan of Igangan, Oba Lasisi Olawuyi Adeoyo and now the Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“I’ll like to commiserate with the good people of Ibadanland, and Oyo State in general on this sad incident in the new year. We have lost another highly successful businessman and a good father to us all.

“Our government has lost another very good friend and adviser. My heartfelt sympathies to the Oyo State traditional Council of Obas and particularly to the Olubadan in Council for this great loss.”

Ogundoyin stated that late Oba Adetunji was a principled and morally upright traditional ruler whose fatherly advice will be missed and prayed for the repose of the soul of the Olubadan and for Allah to grant him the best abode in Al-Jannah Firdaous.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA