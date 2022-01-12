Chu Okongwu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the Okongwu family on the passing of the foremost economist and a former Minister of Finance, Prof Chu Okongwu.

The President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina said he joined family, friends and associates in paying tribute “to a man of many parts, who never hesitated to give his best to Nigeria as a broadcaster with the Nigerian Broadcasting Service, sub-editor, Daily Times Nigeria, Lecturer, University of Nigeria and a Federal Minister of National Planning and later Finance.”

President Buhari said he believes that the perspectives the late Professor brought to governance and economics, which centered on improving the lives of Nigerians, will not be forgotten.

The President prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed and divine comfort for his family during this difficult time.