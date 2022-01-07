.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of 19 passengers who met their tragic fate on Thursday in a road accident that occurred on the Kano/Zaria Road.

Reacting to the incident, President Buhari said, “I’m devastated and saddened by this unfortunate tragedy that claimed the lives of passengers who happily left their homes without any idea that it was going to be their last day on earth.”

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja, Friday, was quoted as saying, “the frequency of road accidents is particularly worrisome and it calls for greater reflection on the importance of safety standards.

“I understand that the accident was blamed on over-speeding and this account worries me deeply. Our drivers should take safety regulations seriously; they have the responsibility to protect their passengers. It’s unfortunate that ours is a country where, despite regular public enlightenment programmes by road safety officials, our recalcitrant drivers treat the issue with indifference.”

He advised that “adherence to safety standards and regulations can go a long way to protect lives.”

President Buhari extended his condolences to the government of Kano state and the families of those who died in the accident.

Vanguard News Nigeria