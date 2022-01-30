By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to Chief Innocent Chukwuma, Chairman/CEO of Innoson Group of Companies Limited, on the passing of his mother, Mama Martina Chukwuma, aged 101.

This was contained in a statement on Sunday issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina.

The statement said “President joins the Chukwuma family, relatives, and the people of Nnewi in Anambra State in honouring the life of a matriarch, who birthed, trained, nurtured and prayed for the well-being of all her children, including a very successful entrepreneur, whose successes in business is recognised worldwide.

“As the funeral ceremonies of Mama Martina begin, the President urges members of the Chukwuma family and all that honour her memory to remember that the departed embodied the scriptural truth that those that watch over the affairs of their household, do not eat the bread of idleness.”

President Buhari prayed that the peaceful circumstances of the homecoming of the centenarian to her Maker will bring divine comfort and solace to her family and those that mourn.

Vanguard News Nigeria