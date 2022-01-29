Stackitup Record’s Artist, Budi1 has released the anticipated video for his hit single, “Good Loving” as he sets to release his debut album “Memoirs of a Gidi King”

Budi1 gave us bangers like Rorporpor and assisted by chocolate city koker and many more, as he releases the visuals for Good loving off his debut album “Memoirs of a Gidi King” which houses 8 solid tracks with Ikon, Omada and Escabano as featured artists.

legendary producer Ikon holds the production rights to this single while the insightful visuals to this track was shot and directed by XYZ films.