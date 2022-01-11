By Jimitota Onoyume

Okorowhe community, near Warri , Delta State was agog weekend with the grand breaking ceremony of Bryan’s court estate, provided by Standout Properties Limited, SPL, a leading brand in property business in the country.

The Warri office of SPL, was also formally opened within the estate complex .

Some personalities at the event were His Royal Majesty, Ovietobore Ogbogbo, the Ovie of Ozoro, His Royal Majesty Romanus Inana, the Odiologbo of Owhe-Okpuzo, His Royal Majesty , the Orodje of Okpe. High Chief Enahoro Eta, Prime Minister of Oyede kingdom, Chief John Araka former Managing Director Daily Times Professor Aghalino Samuel, former Chairman. Isoko South local government area, Sir Itiako Ikpokpo and

many others .

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of SPL, Sir Blessing Obomovo in a chat later with the Vanguard said their are 138 unit houses with almost eighty percent completion for grab in the estate , adding that the place is a fully serviced estate .

“This is fully a serviced estate with the basic facilities. One bedroom maisonnete, two bedroom terrace and the normal two bedroom flats, two bedroom penthouse . There are car parks. There is also a laundry service in the estate and a restaurant”.

Payment plan

“After a down payment of five million naira for any of the units the balance payment can be spread out for twenty four months. It is a three years project and we have spread the payment plan for two years. It is flexible enough for all to pay. We have a five percent discount if you are making full payment for any of the houses.'”.

Choice of Okorowhe, near Warri for the estate

“We brought it here because we want an organized community. Most part of Warri is relatively unplanned like any old City in Nigeria. In Lagos in every two kilometers in Lekki, Ajar you have an estate”.

“We want the feel of what is happening in Lagos here. The money may not be as it is in Lagos here now but the drive is not about money but creating

legacies , opportunities. Imagine the number of people this place will employ”.

The estate is on a serene vast land which is less than five minutes drive from the Osubi airport And accessed through the busy Warri-Eku-Abraka road. The estates connects with Warri within ten minutes drive also through the same Warri-Eku-Abraka express road. The express road also links the Delta state University which is about twenty five minutes drive.

A flyer on the estate made available to journalists and guests at the event listed the following basic features that are available. Effective security network, swimming pool ,long tennis court, lounge, gym, super Mart, kids playground, 24 hours power supply , elevator, good road networks .

Obomovo also unveiled Original Warri pikin as the brand ambassador of the company.

Some projects handled by the firm in the past include : The Good Shepherd Anglican Isoko church, Marine beach, Apapa, Justina International schools at Abaranje Ikotun, Lagos, low cost housing development Tincan Island and several others including private residential buildings