By Godfrey Bivbere

Cus

Ptoms Brokers under the aegis of Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents, ANLCA, have highlighted the dangers in the planned $3.1 billion modernisation project of the Nigerian Customs Service, NCS, said to be under consideration by the Federal Government.

The customs modernization project, which is a Public Private Partnership, PPP, concession expected to last for 20-years, was awarded to Messers E. Customs HC Project Limited as a concessionaire.

National President of ANLCA, Tony Iju Nwabunike, while briefing the press at the end of its National Executive Council, NEC, meeting in Lagos, noted that with the debt profile of the country and the role of Customs in non-oil revenue collection, it will be wrong to tie the Service down to such a long gestation project.

Contract for the project, which is a Public-Private Partnership, PPP, concession was awarded to Messers E. Customs HC Project Limited as a concessionaire.

Recall that the Federal Executive Council, FEC, five months ago, ratified the $3.1 billion anticipatory approval by President Muhammadu Buhari for the modernization of the Nigerian Customs Service, NCS.