By Levinus Nwabughiogu

House of Representatives, Wednesday approved direct and indirect primary clauses as a mode of electing candidates by political parties for general elections.

This was originally the provision in the extant law, the Electoral Act of 2010 before the National Assembly in the course of tinkering with the Act expunged ‘indirect’ primary mode.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari withheld his assent to the bill transmitted to him, citing the impracticality of the direct primary mode at this time of the nation’s history.

The rejection however compelled the House and indeed the Senate to reconsider the bill and vote to include “direct and indirect primary” provision in the electoral bill.

Reconsidering the bill in the Committee of the Whole a while ago, the House unanimously passed the provision.

Details later: