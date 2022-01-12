..as supporters of PDP express displeasure

By Peter Okutu

THE arraignment of the Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Ebonyi State, Mr. Chika Nwoba became a complex matter, Wednesday, following the collapse of the Party’s Spokesperson outside the premises of the Court in Abakalik.

He was brought into the court premises by officers and men of the Ebonyi State Police Command at about 2:45pm but the period of the Court sitting was shifted due to the health condition of Mr. Nwoba.

Following the development, he was rushed out of the Court premises by the Police and later brought back to the court, in order to allow the court session to commence the second time.

When Vanguard arrived the premises of the Court, the PDP Publicity Secretary was looking pale, tired, dizzy and weak inside a police patrol van, waiting to be arraigned.

Speaking with Vanguard on phone, the lead Council of the PDP, barr. Luke Nkwegu said he “was still wondering how the Court would arraign a corpse”.

As at the time of this report, the Court sitting just commenced.

Details later: