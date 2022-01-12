By Steve Oko

An Umuahia High Court presided over by Justice Benson Anya, will on January 19, deliver judgement on the suit by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for the enforcement of his Fundamental Rights.

Kanu filed the suit through his Special Counsel Mr Aloy Ejimakor on August 27, 2021.

It was heard and concluded on the merits on December 10, 2021, and the presiding judge reserved judgement on a date to be communicated to the parties.

Information about the judgement date is contained in a release by Ejimakor made available to Vanguard in Umuahia.

The suit, among other things, seeks the following orders:

“A DECLARATION that the military invasion of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s home in Abia State in September 2017 by the Nigerian government is illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional and amounts to infringement of his fundamental rights to life, the dignity of his person, his personal liberty and fair hearing as guaranteed under the Nigerian Constitution and the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights.

“A DECLARATION that the arrest of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in Kenya by agents of the Nigerian government without due process of law is arbitrary, illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional and amounts to infringement of his fundamental rights against arbitrary arrest, to his personal liberty and to fair hearing as guaranteed under the Nigerian Constitution and the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights.

“A DECLARATION that the torture and detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in Kenya by agents of the Nigerian government is illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional and amounts to infringement of his fundamental rights against torture and to a fair hearing, as guaranteed under the Nigerian Constitution and the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights.

“A DECLARATION that the expulsion of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria by the Nigerian government and his consequent detention and planned prosecution in Charge No: FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015 (Federal Republic of Nigeria v. Nnamdi Kanu) is illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional and amount to infringement of his fundamental rights against unlawful expulsion and detention, and to a fair hearing, as guaranteed under the Nigerian Constitution and the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights.

“AN ORDER OF INJUNCTION restraining the Nigerian government from taking any further step in the prosecution of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in Charge No: FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015 (the Federal Republic of Nigeria v. Nnamdi Kanu) pursuant to his unlawful expulsion from Kenya to Nigeria.

“AN ORDER mandating and compelling the Nigerian government to forthwith release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from detention and to restore him to his liberty, same being his state of being as of 19th June 2021; and to thereupon repatriate him to Britain, his country of domicile and citizenship.

“AN ORDER mandating and compelling the Nigerian government to issue an official Letter of Apology to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for the infringement of his fundamental rights and publication of said Letter of Apology in three (3) national dailies.”

Vanguard News Nigeria