Dayo Johnson

A former military governor of Osun state, Colonel Anthony Uzoma Obi (rtd), is dead.

His death was announced in a statement by the family

It reads: We the Family of His Excellency, Rtd Colonel Anthony Uzoma Obi humbly announce the gentle passing of our Patriarch, and head of the family on Saturday, 1st of January 2022 by 6:03 PM.

“Our father was a Lion, a warrior, a brave soldier who served the Nation Nigeria as a Two Time Military Administrator and Governor of Osun State, and Abia State Nigeria.

“Anthony Uzoma Obi was a loving husband first, and a devoted father who instilled love, discipline, and humility in all he did on his time on earth.

“He shared with us a love deeply portrayed all through his life, and he most importantly was the bravest man we ever knew.

“We ask that in this time of our grief, that prayers and goodwill are directed towards our family in this trying moment.

“Adieu Colonel A. U. Obi, your whole family will forever keep your memory alive, through the mercy of God”.

Meanwhile, Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola has condoled with family of Obi.

In a condolence message addressed to the family, Oyetola mourned the demise of the former military administrator.

Oyetola condoled with the family of the deceased and hailed his contributions to governance in Osun.

Also Read:

He said Obi was one of the leaders who laid the foundation of the State.

“The death of Colonel Anthony Obi (rtd) is painful and a huge loss not only to his family but to the nation.

“He was a brave, committed and experienced military officer who served Nigeria and Osun in particular selflessly and passionately.

“As a military administrator, Obi made remarkable contributions to governance in Osun and was one of the leaders who laid the foundation of our State and left some legacies he will be remembered for.

“On behalf of my family, government and the people of Osun, I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Colonel Anthony Obi (rtd).

“Though his death is devastating, I urge you to take solace in the legacies of selflessness, professionalism and service to humanity he left behind,” Oyetola stated.

He prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest and give his bereaved family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear the huge loss.

Recall that Obi served as the military Governor of Osun between August 1996 and August 1998.

Vanguard News Nigeria