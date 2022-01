By Idowu Bankole

Chief Ernest Shonekan who headed the interim national government that succeeded the junta of General Ibrahim Babangida, has died.

Shonekan died at a hospital, in the Lekki area of Lagos state, at the age of 85.

Also Read:

He was the interim head of the Nigerian government between August 26 and November 17, 1993, before he was ousted in a coup led by late General Sani Abacha.

Details shortly…

Vanguard News Nigeria