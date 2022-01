Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

Barely 24 hours after the national leader of the All Progressives Congres, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinunbu informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to contest for 2023 presidential election, the governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi on Tuesday also told the President his intention to run for the presidency.

Governor Umahi disclosed this to State House correspondents after meeting behind closed doors with the President.

