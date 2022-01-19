By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

Contrary to the order of Justice Binta Nyako, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, on Wednesday, appeared before the Federal High Court in Abuja for his trial, putting on the same Fendi designers clothes he has been wearing since June last year when he was arrested.

Justice Nyako had on Tuesday, ordered the Department of State Services, DSS, to allow Kanu to have a change of cloth.

“I don’t want to see him in this cloth again. This one is almost off-white. Also make sure that you allow him to exercise and give him a good mattress”, Justice Nyako had ordered.

Meanwhile, when the matter was called up on Wednesday, the Prosecution counsel, Mr. Shuaibu Labaran, told the court that Kanu was the one that chose to wear his designers Fendi clothes.

He said: “My lord, based on your order yesterday, we provided the Defendant with a new Orthopedic mattress, pillows and blankets.

“As for his appearance, he chose to wear this particular one because he said that it is designers”.

In his response, Kanu’s lead counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, told the court that it was not true, noting that his client did not insist on wearing his designers clothes.

“My lord what happened was that by the time proceedings ended yesterday, and because it was not his visiting day, we were not able to pass to him, some clothes we obtained for him.

“We even discussed it with him this morning and he said that on the next visiting day he would want to have the new clothes”, Ozekhome added.

He however commended the DSS for providing the IPOB leader with new mattress and pillows.

“I want to commend the DSS and the court for ensuring that it was done”.

Before allowing Kanu to be re-arraigned on the amended 15-count treasonable felony charge the Federal Government preferred against him, Justice Nyako reiterated her demand for the Defendant to have a change of clothes.

Kanu os currently entering his plea to the fresh amended charge against him which borders on his alleged commission of act of terrorism, felony, incitement, unlawful importation of a radio transmitter, and headship of an illegal organization.

Already, the DSS had before Kanu was ushered into the court room around 10:15am, produced several documentary evidence, including electronic devices it would use to play some of alleged inciting broadcasts that were made by the Defendant.

More details soon.