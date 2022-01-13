By Dirisu Yakubu

Frontline journalist and publisher, Dele Momodu, Thursday, met with national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu with a declaration of interest to run for the Office of the President in the 2023 election.

Decked in black “babariga” with a cap to match, Momodu presented Ayu with a letter of interest, describing himself as “the best, most prepared aspirant,” to turn around the fortunes of the country.

He enjoined the leadership of the country not to be hasty in choosing the party’s flag bearer, noting that 2023 offers the PDP the opportunity to seek the nod of Nigerians to reposition the country.

He vowed not to be intimidated by money bags whose illegally acquired wealth has for many years, done the country more harm than good.

…Details later