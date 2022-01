By Emmanuel Okogba

World number 5, Rafael Nadal came from two sets down to defeat Russian, Daniil Medvedev 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 7-5 in the Australian Open men’s singles final.

The victory is only the Spaniard’s second Australian Open win – the first came in 2009, and has now won more grand slam titles than any men’s player of all-time.

More details later…