By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The District Head of Vwang, Jos South local government area of Plateau State, Da Gyang Balak has been kidnapped.

Da Balak is the second traditional ruler to be kidnapped in the State in less than a month.

Recall that the Sum Pyem, HRH Charles Dakat was kidnapped during the Christmas period in 2021 but has since regained his freedom.

Although details of the kidnap of Da Balak are sketchy it was gathered that he was kidnapped on Sunday night around the Kuru community which hosts the National Institute For Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS.

He was said to be returning to Vom where his palace is located before he was intercepted on the way.

Spokesman of the State Police Command, ASP Gabriel Ubah could not confirm the incident as he could not be reached at the time of this report but the Military Information Officer, Operation SAFE HAVEN, OpSH, Major Ishaku Takwa confirmed it saying, “Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN in conjunction with other security agencies are on trail of the kidnappers. God’s willing, the security agencies will soon close up on the criminals.”

