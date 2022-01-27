.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Government has directed the release of seven hundred and seven million naira (N700 million) for the payment of three years accumulated leave grants for civil servants with immediate effect.

Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning Alhaji Adamu Lawan made this known during a media briefing in Maiduguri.

Lawan said the directive was handed over after approval by governor Babagana Umara Zulum.

He noted the state government has been prompt in payment of salaries, allowances and gratuities for civil servants.

According to him, the leave grants being owed to civil servants are that of 2019 to 2020, 2020 to 2021 as well as 2021 and 2022.

“Any moment from now, civil servants will get their leave grants because the Governor has given the matching order to pay which we intend to do so before the end of next week,” Alhaji Lawan said.

The Commissioner of Finance explained that the state has also cleared all pension backlog, stressing that one hundred and fifty million naira is being released every month for payment of outstanding gratuity and salary arrears.

Borno Targets N20. 7b IGR In 2022 As UN Agencies Face Sanction Over Tax Evasion

On how the state hitherto affected by the devastation from insurgency would do to raise funds, Lawan disclosed that the state government is targeting an internally generated revenue (IGR) of over N20.7 billion in the 2022 fiscal year after realising over N16 billion in 2021.

He said the IGR would be generated through blocking of leakages, liabilities of federal civil servants and other liabilities owed by the federal government as well as Pay As You Earn ( PAYE ) of International non-governmental organisations ( INGOs ) with head offices in the state.

Lawan said the size of 2022 approved budget tagged ” Budget of hope for post-conflict stability “, is N269, 696.8 billion naira with the recurrent expenditure of over N100 billion and capital expenditure of N169.6 billion, which represents 37 per cent recurrent expenditure and 63 per cent capital expenditure.”

He said the budget is expected to mobilise and support thousands of selfless and determined youths, Civilian Joint Taskforce, vigilantes and hunters who are at the forefront of saving the lives and properties of citizens in various communities across the state.

” The budget will enhance the Agricultural sector to forestall for security, and reduce dependency on food resulting from the over 12 years Boko Haram insurgency. Massive investment in education, healthcare and social welfare to reinvigorate the state’s human resources and restore economic growth through job creation and support for small and medium enterprises ( SMEs ).”

He said the N2 billion allocated to the Borno Geographical Information Service ( BOGIS is to enable the agency to pay compensation for lands and properties taken over by the state government in its development programmes.