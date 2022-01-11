By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Speaker Borno State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Abdulkarim Lawan on Tuesday explained that about N1.7 billion was increased on the initial 2022 budget of N268 billion to N269.7 billion in order to finance five critical infrastructures and developmental projects hitherto not captured.

He said the five areas that need government intervention and are not captured in the budget include; the Maiduguri International Hotel which was bombed down by terrorists some years ago, Afforestation Programme, Scholarship Board, Urban Planning and Development Board.

This is even as the Speaker has said that the National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the right to contest for the forthcoming 2023 presidential elections on the party’s platform as he has contributed to the success of the party in 2015.

The Speaker disclosed this while interacting with some Journalists in Maiduguri.

Lawan said, ” You are all aware that the with support from the government, all my colleagues and the good people of Borno State, we passed the 2022 Appropriation Bill on 29th December 2021, after it was presented by the Governor, His Excellency, Professor Babagana Zulum, initially, the sum of about N267 billion was submitted, and after careful deliberations and observations by relevant committees, the sum of about N1.7 billion was increased, bringing to a total of about N269.7 billion in order to finance five critical infrastructures and developmental projects hitherto not captured.

“These five areas that need government intervention and are not captured in the budget includes; the Maiduguri International Hotel which was bombed down by terrorists some years ago, Borno Investment, Afforestation Programme, Scholarship Board, Urban Planning and Development Board.

” I am happy to inform you that this year’s budget is very holistic just like what we had of last year. This is because, it has captured most of the critical areas such as agriculture, education, health, reconstruction and resettlement processes, poverty alleviation, job creation and many more.

“I am also grateful to God Almighty, Government, my colleagues and staff at the Assembly, and the Good people of Borno state for giving me the mandate to serve. In fact, this is my 10th time witnessing the signing of the Appropriation Bill as a Speaker.

“I want to specifically applaud the governor for executing numerous people-oriented projects, and for maintaining a cordial relationship with the legislature which has led to transparency, accountability and good governance in Borno state.” The Speaker said.

On the declaration of 2023 presidential ambition by Tinubu who is a southerner, Lawan said, “the National Leader of their ruling party, APC (Bola Ahmed Tinubu) has all it takes to contest, he has contributed immensely to the success of the party and considering the fact that stakeholders of the party have since agreed to zone the Presidency to the South.”

