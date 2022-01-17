By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Government under the leadership of governor Babagana Umara Zulum Zulum flagged off the distribution of Agricultural inputs to 500 dry season farmers in Monguno Local Government Area.

The gesture is to boost dry season farming and irrigation amongst farmers who were hitherto displaced and now resettled back to their liberated communities.

Recall that, Borno state Governor Zulum had in November last year launched the distribution of irrigation farm inputs for southern, Northern and Borno central senatorial districts at Shani, Mobbar, and Bama council areas respectively.

Represented by the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Engr Bukar Talba, FNSE said about 500 farmers were profiled, and to benefit from the gesture at Monguno.

He assured that the number of beneficiaries will be increased to 1,000 during the next farming season.

“Today, we are here in Monguno town on the instruction of our committed and dedicated governor, His Excellency Professor Babagana Umara Zulum for distribution of irrigation and other dry season farming inputs.

“The present administration gave much priority to the agricultural sector, as it is the major occupation of our people.

“The items to be distributed include; water pumps and accessories, improved Seed varieties of onions, pepper, and carrots, in addition to bags of NPK fertilizer, with three deep boreholes drilled by Borno State government.

“I want to encourage you to put more efforts into farming so that you will be self-reliant and improve upon your livelihood, as Government is poised to give you maximum support to succeed.” He said.

Responding, Mallam Abba Modu one of the beneficiaries thanked Borno State Government under the leadership of governor Zulum for the gesture, and promised to work hard to improve their economic condition through irrigation and dry season farming in their respective communities.

