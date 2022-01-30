.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Government under the leadership of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum is to partner with the Association of Professional Women Engineers in Nigeria (APWEN) to train and empower young women for empowerment and infrastructural development.

This was disclosed during the weekend by Governor Zulum who was represented by the Commissioner of Intergovernmental Affairs and Special Duties, Hon Kabir Mohammed Wanori, FNSE at the investiture of Engr. Dr Elizabeth Jumoke was the 17th President of APWEN which took place at Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“This occasion is apt, as the Engineering Profession is one of the most challenging professions in the world. This assertion brought to the fore the importance of the Engineering Profession from a developmental perspective, most importantly in my home state, where critical infrastructures were badly destroyed by the lingering challenges occasioned by the 12 years of Boko Haram Insurgency and the need to develop the state in all its ramifications in view of our resettlement drive.

“It is quite pertinent to confess that the practice of the Engineering profession must therefore catch up with the changing technology.

“I am proud to note that the Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE have since aligned themselves to the globally accepted technological advancement.

“Let me say without an iota of doubt, that I am indeed very happy to see the girl-child or women excelling in their chosen careers. I therefore strongly believe that women shall be supported educationally and otherwise because they are the backbone of every society.

“In realization of this fact, Borno State Government under my able leadership placed a high premium on girl-child education. We have sponsored many girls to study professional courses abroad, precisely in Sudan, Greece and India. We have also sponsored an appreciative number of science-based teachers to India for further training and retraining to jumpstart the science courses in our post-primary schools. In addition, the massive recruitment of science-based teachers and a complete overhaul of the sector.

“Therefore, I must commend the efforts and support of APWEN in this direction. On a final. note, I want to commend and congratulate our brand new President of the APWEN and other members of the esteemed association, as I pledged my full support at all times”. Zulum stated.

The newly inaugurated APWEN President, Dr Jumoke said, she was grateful to God Almighty for giving her the opportunity to not only sublimate herself for service but to be chosen by all stakeholders and other members to lead.

She expressed her sincere pledge to carry everybody along in the discharge of her responsibilities with dedication, accountability and devoid of any selfish, tribal or ethnic considerations for the development of the profession and country as a whole.

Jumoke also used the opportunity and requested from Borno State Government to provide 18 -seater bus to the association, even as commended the Governor for his continuous support and describe Zulum as the only governor that listen to the cry of Nigeria Engineers and other professionals.

Earlier in his goodwill message, the President of NSE who was also the Chairman of the occasion, Engr Tasiu Gidari Wudil, Fnse described Jumoke as a woman who has dedicated herself and resources to the Engineering profession, adding that, with her as APWEN president, he is optimistic that she will consolidate on the achievements, and better the welfare of members to ensure sustainable development of infrastructures across the country.