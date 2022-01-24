...As Lawmaker exonerate self from linking him to the act

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno Police Commissioner, Abdu Umar has confirmed the arrest of four miscreants who attacked and brutalised a female resident of Maiduguri, Ms Fadila Abdulrahman at her restaurant situated at Shehu Sanda Kyarimi Park.

The suspects arrested by the police are Bello Musa aka Al-Shabba 24 Yrs, Nasiru Abubakar a.k.a. Mane 22yrs, Mala Mohammed a.k.a Bobby 30yrs and Ali D. Shettima a.k.a Ari 25yrs.

They were arrested after Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno directed the security agencies to fish out the culprits and make them face the full wrath of the law.

Recall that many residents took to their social media platforms alleging that, the incident was sponsored or directed by Hon Ahmed Satomi, Member Representing Jere Federal Constituency of Borno state after the lady accused him (Satomi) publicly on her Facebook wall, an allegation that the Lawmaker has since denied and exonerate himself from such act.

A recorded video that went viral on social media indicated a leader of the miscreants suspected to be political thugs, was heard abusing the lady and threatened to kill her if she continue attacking Hon Satomi.

“Be careful. Otherwise, we will waste you,” the leader of the miscreants said.

Reacting in a press statement Hon Satomi personally signed and issued to Journalists on Monday, condemned the incident, and exonerate himself from the act.

” I, Hon Ahmed Satomi, Member House of Representatives (Jere Federal Constituency of Borno State) regret that my attention has been drawn to an incident that happened with Ms Fadila Abdullaraham last Sunday, January 22, at Shehu Sanda Kyarimi Park in Maiduguri.

” I am deeply saddened by the occurrence of such incident and especially to a woman, but more worrisome that this was perpetrated under my name.

” I want to categorically exonerate my humble self from this act and any of such that occur in the future.

” It is on records that I am a staunch lover and supporter of economic self-reliance and development, and that has a history even before I became a lawmaker representing the good people of Jere Federal Constituency. This fact has not changed and I am still on a drive to support the vulnerable and motivate many young people to look up to me as a role model.

” I want to use this medium to assure the general public that since I received the news, I have alerted the relevant security agencies to carry out a full investigation and bring the perpetrators of this dastardly act to book, and justice for Fadila will be served as appropriate.

“I would want to reiterate the fact that I am and would never be a harbour to criminals and their acts, I do not support political thuggery (ECOMOGS) as widely stipulated or insinuated.

“I am in full support of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum’s policy on banning all thuggery activities across Borno State and will ensure that together we achieve zero to any form of violence across our dear state.

” On a final note, I sympathize with Ms Fadila on the unfortunate incidence and urge the general public to be calm while we find justice for Fadila. Be rest assured of my commitment to justice and betterment of the lives of the good people of Jere, Borno and by extension Nigerians as a whole.” Satomi stated.

In the same development, Concerned Jere Progressive Group (COJEPG) and the entire supporters of Hon Ahmed Satomi, member Federal House of Representative (Jere constituency of Borno State) expressed shock over the incident, described the report on social media as unsubstantiated claims and baseless.

Leader of COJEPG, Comrade Mustapha Kwali Kwali at a press briefing in Maiduguri who was flanked by his members said, ” we categorically exonerate our own Federal Lawmaker, Hon Satomi from such act, giving the fact that, the Lawmaker who has been doing all he could to better the lives of the people of the state before, during when he was the Chairman of Borno State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, and as well, after he became the federal lawmaker representing the good people of Jere, is unprecedented and a welcome development by all and sundry.

” It is worrisome that some who chose to be paid critics against Satomi for no justifiable reason took to their social media platforms, especially Facebook pages.

“This incident and social media posts against our Lawmaker is shameless, as Hon Satomi’s Facebook account was hacked for more than one year, and he chose not to be on Facebook.

“We are particularly shocked to also came across posts doctored by same critics who wrote, shared or neither posted on behalf of the owner of the restaurant, Fadila Abdulraham with all sorts of accusations against our Lawmaker.

“To this end, in as much as we don’t want to join issues with some social media users who are hellbent, to cut the story short for clarity purpose, we urge the general public to please disassociate themselves from these baseless and unsubstantiated claims, as our federal Lawmaker, Hon Satomi will never be distracted in his quest to better the lives of Jereians, the good people of Borno and by extension Nigerians as a whole.

Vanguard News Nigeria