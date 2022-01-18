Book to empower people towards nation building unveiled

The author and the book.

‘Escape from Prison’, a new book to empower people towards nation building has been unveiled in Abuja.

Written by a Social Entrepreneur and Life Coach, Bashiru Adamu, the book seeks to help people come to that place of mental freedom and intentionality towards their purpose, goals and aspirations, irrespective of what they have been through.

Adamu, who is the founder of the Dream Again Prison and Youth Foundation, said ‘Escape from Prison’ is a life-transforming book based on a true-life story to empower both young and old people become productive members of the society towards nation-building.

Adamu said his wealth of experience working in Nigerian Prisons, inspired him to write the book, adding that it was also his way to contribute his quota to the society.

He said the book speaks to both those trapped in mental prisons and those in physical prisons.

“Escape from Prison, is a book about patriotism and nation-building. The book is about seeing a problem and creating a simple innovative and sustainable solution to it.

“Everyone is gifted with potential and is surrounded by great opportunities, but, due to self-imposed or societally imposed prisons, many are frustrated and limited, thereby living their lives on the irritation of being forced into settling for less instead of owning the responsibility of influencing their outcome on structured choice.”

Explaining further on the book, the author said his intention was to let people know and believe that they all have purpose and potentials, and can live their lives to the full irrespective of whatever prisons that bound or still bind them.

He said ,Escape from Prison’ is out there to give many people the boost, energy and enthusiasm to own and learn how to share their stories in the most empowering way.

“I want people to experience the freedom and beauty of living their dreams and the possibilities that lie therein.

“This book is my true-life story of setting up a library in Otukpo Prison in Benue State, as part of my community development service during my National Youth Service Corps program in 2012, which granted me access to Zimbabwe’s first billionaire in the United Kingdom, Dr. Strive Masiyiwa, a man who gave me the opportunity of an all-expense-paid five-week internship in his organisation Econet, located in Harare Zimbabwe.”

“The library I set up in Otukpo Prison has now grown into a nonprofit organisation called Dream Again Prison and Youth Foundation.

“The non-governmental organisation (NGO) works to curb recidivism by empowering incarcerated inmates to utilize their time and energy to add value to themselves towards becoming productive members of society when released.

“From a single prison in Otukpo, Benue State to six more prisons from Kirikiri Medium Custodian Centre, to Kuje in Abuja and Medium-Security Custodian Centre Kaduna.”

Adamu said he wrote this book to serve humanity with hope, especially for people in Africa, adding that the book contains success stories of people with whom his NGO worked with and who now have a better life post-incarceration.

He said, “In the book are success stories of people whom the NGO worked with while in prison but now have a successful life after prison.

“I shared my story of struggles, setbacks, lack, vision support and milestones in a simple but most compelling way that will give the readers hope, inspiration and the knowledge of how to create a sustainable social change in the space they choose to work and walk.”

Furthermore, Adamu urged inmates never to allow their experience in prison nor what made them get into prison to discourage them from living their full potentials.

He thanked the Government through the Nigeria Correctional Service for partnering with NGOs like Dream Again Prison and Youth Foundation, and some faith-based organizations in the reformation and effective social reintegration of offenders.

He said the government must work very hard in reviewing the welfare packages of the wardens to motivate them to be effective on the job, adding that staff training, housing, salary and equipment for the job should be properly looked into.

“The Judiciary arm of government will also need to revamp their approach with cutting edge technology towards offering speedy trials to decongest the correctional centres, and government should work on putting up a good support system for ex-convicts especially those who are found innocent after years in incarceration.

“Reformation is not just the work of the government; all hands must be on deck towards making our society safe and better for all,” he said.

