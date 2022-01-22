.

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

Community Health Practitioners Registration Board of Nigeria (CHPRBN), has vowed to sanitise and stamp out quacks in the sector.

The CHPRBN, which oversees the affairs of more than 500 stakeholders and heads of health institutions, also lauded President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Ministry of Health, for their support for the sector.

Mr Sule Toma, Chairman of the board, stated this during the quarterly meeting of the Heads of Health Institutions on Saturday in Abuja.

Toma said it was a tradition of the board to hold quarterly meetings with provosts, principals and coordinators in the sector, to brainstorm on prevalent community health issues.

According to him, it is also CHPRBN’s mandate to organise professional development training/programmes for different cadres of community health practitioners in the country and to facilitate policies and guidelines in the administration of schools, colleges and training institutions under the board.

He noted that the aim was to ensure professionalism, as well as to ensure that Nigeria’s community health attained globally accepted standards.

Earlier, Mr Bashir Idris, Registrar/CEO of the CHPBRN, expressed displeasure over the poor performance of students in the health sector in 2021 and urged that all hands be on deck to ensure better performance this year.

”I do not wish to have a repeat of such, and we will continue to ensure zero tolerance for examination malpractice,” Idris said.

Participants have expressed satisfaction with the deliberation and commended the board for the panoramic leadership style.

Vanguard News Nigeria