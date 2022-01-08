L-r Member Nigerian Girl Guides Association ‘Olori Bakare Olanrewaju, member Iyaniwura Children Care Foundation, Olajumoke Otitolyu, Chief Volunteer Black Girl Child Initiative ; Akinyemi Cynthia Anuoluwapo; Lion Bukola Bade, and National Public Relations Officers Nigerian Girl Guide Association ;Titilola Oluwatoyin during the Nigerian Girls Guide Association Ikeja Division 16th Days of Activities Campaign on Elimination of the Gender Based Violence Against Girls in Collaboration with Black Girl Child care Initiative held in Lagos

…distributes sanitary towels

By Vera Anyagafu

As part of efforts to inculcate good hygiene practices among secondary school girls in Lagos state, Black Girl Care Initiative held a one -day sensitisation programme.

The event which was held in partnership with the Nigerian Girls Guide Association, Lagos was also part of the organisers activities to mark the 2021, 16 days activism.

Speaking at Ikeja Junior High school, venue of the event, executive director of Black Child Care Initiative, Cynthia Anuoluwapo Akinyemi said the enlightenment programme was ideal as it would educate girls on how to maintain proper hygiene during their monthly period.

While commending Lagos state government on its efforts in ensuring that every girl in the state attends both primary and post primary school, she appealed to other states particularly in the north to ensure their girls attend school.

According to her, when a girl is educated, she will not only take care of herself, but also assist the parents in training her young ones in the family.

In her words: ‘’One of the challenges facing Nigerian girls is lack of education, a lot of girls particularly in the north do not go to school.

‘’ Time has come train girls in school and that alone will bring about development. When a girl is educated, she will get married to an refined man and will contribute meaningfully to her family and the society at large’’.

On the increased cases of rape and defilement in the society, she urged government to come up with stiffer punishment for the perpetrators and added that such will serve as a deterrent.

On the other hand, she advised women and girls not to cover up the perpetrators of this wicked act, saying that covering them would encourage them to continue in their wickedness.

‘’Survivors of rape should speak out, they should not keep silence, when they speak out, they will get justice”, she said.

Olori Bakare Olanrewaju, of the Nigerian Girl Guides Association advised the girls to focus more on their academics so as to achieve their set goals in life.

Principal of Ikeja Junior High School, Maltida Olajumoke who also spoke at the event commended the organisers of the event describing it as an eye opener.

She regretted that a lot of girls in the society were being molested and abused. However, she appealed to mothers to ensure they take proper care of their female children and not to abandon them no matter the situation.