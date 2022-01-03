…set to drop hot single titled Owo ni Koko

One of Nigeria’s leading record labels, Black City Entertainment has unveiled one of its dark horses that will change the narrative in the Nigerian music industry, DoupleP.

Black City Entertainment is a Nigerian multinational entertainment conglomerate that stands tall in the music industry. The company rules the industry and has given birth to a couple of flagship artists who are setting high standards in the music space.

Earning a reputation to have specialized in R&B, jazz, Afrobeats and soul recordings, Black Entertainment was founded by serial entrepreneur, known as Mr Tubby

The record label had decided to invest in fast-rising music artistes who are also twins, Double P.

Peter and Paul Madojemu, popularly known as DOUBLEP are the new kids on the block making headlines in the Nigerian music scene, under the popular record label, Black City Entertainment, owned by Mr Tubby.

The identical twins started out in the church as members of the choir and later created a music band called Christ little band.

They came from a family of four with two elder sisters and a younger brother, Born and raised in ikeja where they graduated from Olive Model Primary School in Allen Avenue Ikeja. They proceeded to Ansar-ru-deen Comprehensive High School in Sango Otta Ogun State. They later gained admission into Edo state polytechnic to pursue National Diploma in Business Administration. They advanced to National Open University in Lagos afterwards.

Growing up, DoupleP was inspired by the quality of Afropop and highlife by legendary artistes of the 80s and 90s, they decided to do more of Afro-pop and high life due to the impact of their father’s choice of the genre like Sir Osadebe, Dr Afile , Sunny Okosun, Fela Anikulapo Kuti and more,

They started branding and blending the genres, rhythm and melody and that stood them out in the Nigerian music space.

Their style of music is unique, their message is clear and their determination is strong.

DoupleP is currently working on a new single titled “OWO NI KOKO”, which will be hitting the street with a classy music video soon.

Tuby Adenekan, the brain behind Black City Entertainment was born in Lagos but grew up in New York.

He brought the brand Nigeria after he figured how the street of Nigeria is filled with lots of talent but little means of brand promotion for them.

“I decided to relocate my music business effort and expertise… especially in the music management area of the industry and come home to contribute my own quotas basically”, he told newsmen.

He added that “Black-City Entertainment” was created to showcase and appreciate Nigeria as the biggest and the #1 black nation in the world.