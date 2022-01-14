By Festus Ahon

To mark his birth anniversary, a philanthropist, Prince Oghenerukevwe Okifo, has splashed cash gifts on newborns at selected hospitals in Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State.

Okifo who is the Chief Executive Officer of Prince Oghenerukevwe Okifo Foundation (POOF), said the gesture was to appreciate God for sparing his life after being involved in a fatal accident some years ago almost claimed his life and which saw him mark his birth anniversary in the hospital.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after his visit to the Ughelli Central Hospital and Celian Clinic and Maternity, Ediagbon Street, he said; “today being 11th of January is my birthday. I don’t think I have any other option than to celebrate it this way. I came here to celebrate my birthday with those that are born today. Some years ago I was supposed to celebrate my birthday but I had a very serious accident, so i celebrated my birthday in the hospital.

“So I decided that, since God did not allow me to do this year’s birthday in the hospital let me come and celebrate with the new born babies today. I want to thank the management of the hospitals for their reception towards me and my team, we were well received. And the parents also, they really appreciated what we have done, you can see the joy all over them, and that is the real joy, to put smiles and happiness in the face of others.

“I also decided to visit Celian Clinic because this was where I was treated after the accident. It is more like showing appreciation to God for what he used this clinic to do in my life. God used them to save my life.”

Also speaking, the Secretary of POOF, Desmond while extolling the personality of Prince Okifo, said the charity has been one of the core mandates of the foundation, adding that the foundation was all about touching lives.

Responding on behalf of the Acting Zonal Medical Director of the Ughelli Central Hospital, Archbishop (Dr.) Moses Eruvwu commended Prince Oghenerukevwe Okifo for the gesture, praying for God to continue to increase and preserve his life.

In the same vein, the Zonal Nurse of the Hospital, Mrs Erue Agnes who conducted Okifo and his team around the maternity ward where each parent of the benefiting babies was handed a cash envelope, said they appreciated him for his kind gesture towards the women in the maternity ward.

The Manager of Celian Clinic and Maternity, Blessing Edevwie, thanked Prince Okifo on behalf of the beneficiary parents, pointing that not all would remember to return to give back to where they were helped.

In their separate response, the parents of the beneficiary babies, all thanked Prince Okifo and POOF for the donation.

Mrs John Juliet mother of one of the child said, “I am really very happy and am grateful, I really wasn’t expecting it but I needed it. I pray that God will bless him and increase him, every good thing he desires will come to him.”

