.

Leading electronics manufacturer, Binatone Nigeria has launched its brand new top of the range rechargeable fans into the Nigerian electronic market along with two new models of blenders and steam Irons.

The Managing Director of Global Appliances Nigeria Limited, distributors of Binatone products in Nigeria, Mr Prasun Banerjee said in a statement that the new rechargeable fans are of high quality designed to run on battery for up to five hours at high speed.

“The RCF -1855 rechargeable standing fan is a high-quality fan designed to run on battery for up to 5 hours on high speed, and up to 10 hours on low speed with up to Nine-speed controls and a timer that can run for up to nine hours. The rechargeable fan is really an energy-efficient solution to the power problems mostly found in the Nigerian household.” He stated

Also speaking on the new models of blenders and steam Irons, Mr Banerjee pointed out that the new blenders and irons are cost-effective and are available in all parts of the country. “ These new products RCF – 1855 standing fan, the BLG 412 and 410 Blenders, and the SI – 1830 Steam irons are available all around the country to address cogent individual needs and fulfilling one of the cornerstones of Binatone’s current ongoing outreach campaign: Built for you”.

He disclosed that the blenders are the newest entries into the affordable range of top quality blenders in the Nigerian appliances market stressing that the product provides high-quality Binatone assurance along with the comfort of affordability and accessibility.

“They are built with overheat protection technology along with a 300-Watt Long Life turbo motor which is sure to ensure users get the best value for your money. These blender jugs come with the Binatone proprietary Unbreakable jugs while the SI – 1830 steam iron comes with a non-Stick ceramic base for easy gliding over fabric, with a variable steam burst to protect your fabric and provide the most hands-on ironing experience. The SI – 1830 Steam iron truly is an Iron made for the vibrant fashion aesthetic of Nigeria and Nigerians. He added.

Stressing that all Binatone products come with a two-year warranty, Mr Banerjee disclosed that the company maintains an efficient after-sales service as part of its concerted efforts to satisfy its customers across Nigeria.

Vanguard News Nigeria