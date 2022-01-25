.

…it’s a ploy to unleash Ebubeagu operatives to kill me – Okorie alleges

… Akaeze protest might have been averted had the Ebonyi government lived up to their responsibilities – PDP

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

EBONYI State Government, Tuesday declared the former House of Representatives member, Hon. Linus Okorie, who represented Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo federal constituency at the National Assembly wanted for publishing an inciting article against the State on social media (Facebook).

The article, according to the Government, was alleged to have led to the beheading of an Ebubeagu Security operative (names withheld) in Ikwo Local Government Area of the State.

The House of Representatives member represented his constituency between 2011 to 2019.

This was contained in a Joint Press Statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji and Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Barr. Cletus Afoke after an enlarged Security Council meeting at the new Government House, Abakaliki.

Reacting, Mr Linus Okorie stated, “I see in this wild declaration a plot by the state government to not only close my lawful business in the state but a ploy to unleash Ebubeagu operatives to kill me in the excuse that I was running away from arrest.”

According to him: “These are all channelled towards silencing the opposition in the state by dealing a fatal blow on the major voice calling attention to the failings of the state government; especially the Ebubeagu security outfit. “

“My attention has been drawn to an alleged media briefing by the Ebonyi State Commissioner for Information, Uchenna Orji, after what appears to have been a state security council meeting; in which he was reported to have announced that the Security Council declared one Linus Okorie wanted; an impugning that I am the one so declared wanted.

“I wish to alert the world that this is another of the artful schemes of Governor Umahi to silence all opposition voices in Ebonyi state by criminalizing it’s high profile leaders, use Ebubeagu to kill me on the excuse that I was evading arrest and also a veiled excuse to close down CitiHub event centre which has long been the desire of the governor and his close Aides and family members.

“It is also a ploy to distract attention from the Carnage that Ebubeagu has been wrecking on the people of Ebonyi state as symbolized by the riots and killings in Akaeze in the past few days. Governor Umahi is simply looking for a high profile scapegoat to take attention away from the many lives being lost to Ebubeagu operatives across the state, and he has chosen me using his State Security Council.

“If, indeed, such a decision was arrived taken by the Security Council, one would doubt that the police and other security agencies were represented at such a meeting. This is because it is the duty of the Nigerian Police to investigate crimes and invite all named suspects for interrogation and even when a suspect fails to honour an invitation, there is a clear procedure that must be followed before such a person can be declared wanted by the police and not any security council meeting.

“Let it be known that I have never been invited to answer to any allegations by the Nigerian Police or other security agencies anywhere in Nigeria.

“Two, without so inviting by the police, I cannot lawfully be declared wanted by any authority for such an alleged crime by the police or any other authority under the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Again, going through the excerpts of the media briefing, I find no particulars of the allegation levelled against me to warrant the defamatory declaration by the said state security council.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the law demands that before making a Wanted Declaration on a public platform or any other for that matter, the police ought to obtain a warrant of arrest duly signed and endorsed by a competent court. The said warrant must also be presented at the point of arrest and in it, the particulars of the arrest ought to be spelt out. Where a person sought to be arrested makes a run for it or evades arrest, then a declaration informing the public of the accused person’s status may be made.

“By implication of the above, where such an accused declared wanted is seen, the public (especially the Ebubeagu boys) is to assume that such a person is not just a wanted criminal, but also a potentially dangerous one. In effect, this declaration is an authority by the state government for Ebubaeagu to shoot me at sight, on the excuse that I “made a run for it”.

“The serious implication of this presumptions makes every deviation from the above process, as exemplified by this reckless declaration by the state security council, an abrogation of lawful processes, a clear indicator that the said agency (the State Security Council) seeks to appropriate to itself powers vested singularly in the courts and also a gross disrespect of my dignity of self, especially as I am neither on the run, in hiding nor have any knowledge of the summon, an invitation or intended arrest.”

“Why impute that I am on the run or evading the police when the police had extended no formal invitation to me? Even a new recruit in the employ of the police force can fault this spurious action of the Security Council in declaring me wanted just to create the opportunity for the Ebubeagu agents to attack and kill me on the excuse of executing an illegal declaration.

“In summary, I have never been invited for questioning by the police for any crime at all. Even if I were so invited and had failed to attend, there is a lawful procedure through the courts to comply with before I could be declared wanted by the police, and not any security council meeting. Importantly, the media pronouncement of the declaration contained no particulars of the allegation against me so the public can make an informed assessment or I could offer a response.

“Given all the inconsistencies of the so-called declaration by Uchenna Orji, I can only alert the world that my life is in extreme danger from Governor Umahi’s l Ebubeagu operatives. Should anything happen to me going forward, all fingers must point back to Gov David Nweze Umahi. “

The Government further noted that the said statements by Mr Okorie contributed to the beheading of an Ebubeagu operative in the local government area two weeks ago.

Mr Linus is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a known critic of the state government.

He said: “Council council considered a report presented to it by security agencies on the beheading of an Ebubeagu official in Ikwo local government area on 9th of January 2022”.

“The council noted the report on the issues and the revelation contained that report and therefore resolved to declare wanted one Hon Linus Okorie for the publication of inciting statements some of which were posted on Facebook that were traced to be part of the inflammatory publications that really invited that very tension that led to the beheading of the Ebubeagu official”.

The Commissioner for Information and State Orientation added that some other persons were accessories to the gruesome murder of the individual.

He said the council urged security agencies to expedite action on the investigation with a view to bringing all those involved to face the law.

Heads of Security Agencies in the state attended the meeting which was chaired by Governor David Umahi.

Meanwhile, the Ebonyi State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Tochukwu Okorie has “dissociates itself from the protest as well as the killings and carnage that took place in Akaeze community of Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.”

The Chairman disclosed this in a statement issued in Abakaliki.

The statement read in part: “Our attention has been drawn to the hounding and indiscriminate arrest of PDP members and stakeholders in Akaeze, Ivo LGA of Ebonyi State on the prompting of Onyebuchi Ogbadu, Council Chairman of Ivo LGA following the mass protest that occurred in Akaeze on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

“The People’s Democratic Party Ebonyi State chapter condemns unequivocally and in totality, any acts of violence and carnage said to have arisen from the mismanagement by the authorities of the otherwise peaceful protest. As a political party, we wish, however, to state as follows.

“The protest apparently erupted as a result of a viral internet video showing the gruesome murder of an Akaeze man identified as Mr Nnaogo Akpoke Anyim by persons identified and said to be operatives of the Ebubeagu militia also from same Akaeze.

“The murder of the said Mr Nnaogo is as unconscionable as it is barbaric and is hereby condemned in the strongest terms.

“The protest might have been averted had the Ebonyi State government, the Ebonyi police command and other security agencies lived up to their responsibilities individually and severally by acting proactively in arresting and prosecuting the killers of Mr Nnaogo.

“The state government demonstrated gross insensitivity when it failed to condemn or act on the wicked and brutal murder of Mr Nnaogo as seen on the viral video

The governor’s condemnation of the killing of Mr. Nnaogo only after the people had taken to the streets, which resulted in breakdown of law and order, is insincere, an afterthought and a proof that the governor cares very little about the lives of Ebonyi people.

“The determination of the Ebonyi State government to keep its militia called Ebubeagu for use in prosecuting mayhem before and during elections, especially the 2023 general elections, is fuelling insecurity and destabilizing the polity.

“The Ebubeagu militia continues to constitute a menace to the peace and security of the good people of Ebonyi State with uncountable cases of extrajudicial killings, torture and gross abuse of human rights. Among such cases are the killing of one Mr Ele in Akpoha, Afikpo North LGA over the damage of the side mirror of a motorcycle, the killing in Edda, Afikpo South, the abduction and torture of Engr. Solomon Ukpai in Agba, Ishielu LGA, abduction and brutalization of PDP State Publicity Secretary Nwoba Chika Nwoba, the abduction and torture of one Methuselah Anyigor. The list is endless.

“Consequent on the killings, flagrant human rights abuses by the Ebubeagu militia and the cloud of palpable fear now pervading the state as a result, the PDP Ebonyi State chapter now reiterates its call for the immediate disbandment of the Ebubeagu militia.

“The Nigerian Police in Ebonyi under Police Commissioner Aliyu Garba is compromised and is now rendered incapable of protecting lives and property of Ebonyi people. CP Garba should immediately retrace his steps and begin to act in the interest of the generality of Ebonyi people rather than protecting the brutal and tyrannical regime of Governor David Umahi.

“We call on the Ebonyi State Commissioner of Police to immediately investigate the circumstances surrounding the brutal murder of Mr Nnaogo with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice. A stitch in time, they say, saves nine. Ebonyi State government must stop driving the state on the edge of the precipice.”

