power Supply,

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha – Ughelli

THE Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC, has promised to restore electricity to Agbarho community, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State.

Head of the Community Relations of BEDC, Mr Simple Ugherakpoteri who gave the assurance at a meeting between the company and leaders of the community, explained that the prolonged power outage in the community was caused by a heavy downpour that destroyed electric poles.

He stated that BEDC’s men are already working and power will be restored immediately they are through.

Ugherakpoteri also promised to look into the issue of over billing and estimated bills complained about by the community.

Responding on behalf of the community, President General of Agbarho Urhobo Improvement Union, Chief Monday Igho-Odiphri, described the meeting as fruitful and expressed hope that power will be restored to the community as soon as possible.

He urged BEDC officials to keep to their own part of the agreement and promised to give all necessary assistance, assuring that BEDC office will not be relocated from the community.

Recall that the community had week week, took to the streets to protest against the incessant power outage in the community and outrageous estimated bills being imposed on them by the company.

