By Adeola Badru

The Executive Chairman of the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State, BCOS, Prince Dotun Oyelade, has tasked broadcast journalists in the industry on the need to adhere to the professional and ethical standards of the profession in order to promote democracy through accurate reportage.

He gave the charge yesterday, at the premises of the broadcasting station, during a press conference to herald activities lined up for the 40th anniversary of the state-owned television station.

According to him, the establishment of state-owned television stations was not new, adding that, the establishment of BCOS, popularly known as TSOS in 1982, marked the beginning of legitimate defiance of a federal government that was using the massive influence of the television to propel itself to the detriment of those of other tendencies.

“His Excellency, Chief Bola I’ve of blessed memory blazed the trail and completely changed the narrative till this day.”

“For those who may not aware, the power of persuasion of the television over the populace is so awesome that no serious administration can afford not to recognise.”

“Such was the resounding and immediate impact of the Television Service of Oyo State that it became expedient for subsequent governments to ensure that the dream did not die.”

“In fact, and this has been proven beyond controversy, the influence of broadcasting, particularly the television in moulding public opinion is so perversive that, depending on how such influences are deployed, can make or mar and decide the fate of an administration in the perception of the people.”

“Television broadcasting is the oxygen of democracy and that is why the British PM, Boris Johnson is now having a running battle with the BBC organisation,” Oyelade recalled.

He, however, lauded the administration of Governor ‘Seyi Makinde for sustaining the BCOS family in a way that had never been before.

“And we on our part, will continue to expose the populace to all the good works the the governor is embarking upon in Oyo State.”

Events lined up for the forthcoming anniversary holding in May, include, BCOS TV @40 pageants, children funfair/opening of play ground, special anniversary Jumat service (Friday, Mat 27), walkathon/fitness walk, traditional prayers, special thanksgiving service (at St James Cathedral, Oke-Bola), staff awards, anniversary symposium/lecture, raffle draw and gala/award night.