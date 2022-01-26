The Bauchi State Judiciary has said it had begun investigations into alleged N11.4 billion fraudulent contractual agreements perpetrated by some court workers in the state.

The Chief Judge of the state, Justice Rabi Umar, who stated this at a news conference on the sideline of the inauguration of 31 Commissioners for Oath of the Shari’ah Court of Appeal, said the judiciary had begun investigation of some staff of the High Court who engaged in fraudulent contractual relationships with various companies worth N11.4 billion, without the knowledge of the authorities.

She that the measure was imperative to check the decay in the judiciary, saying “The recent directive I gave for the investigation was the instances some staff of the High Court entered into contractual relationship with various companies worth billions of Naira using forged stamp, letterhead paper of the office of the Chief Registrar and forms without our knowledge, authority or consent as follows: “Daneejow N162, 000,000 supplied 6,000 bags of rice; Nakuwa Nig. Enterprise N168,000,000 supplied 6,000 bags of rice; Anieco Global Synergy Ltd. N1,080,000,000 to supply 4,000 laptops.

“Kommy Foods and Braids LTD N2,200,000 to supply 1,800 bags of rice; Y.K. Priority N3,100,000,000 to supply 10,000 Lady’s motorcycles; Task Systems N1,100,000,000 to supply 500 units of laptops.

“Mabs Resources Ltd. N5,750,000,000 to supply Keke NAPEP 500 Units; Rockchuks Resources International Ltd. N56,000,000 to supply 1,800 bags of rice and Khusufah Nig. Ltd. N50,400,000 to supply 400 bags of rice.”

“In an instance where the victims of the fraudulent activities complained directly to the EFCC, the staff were investigated and charged to court by the Commission and are currently standing trial.

“Another similar instance was about four months ago, where some staff of the High Court defrauded a company from Kaduna State using forged documents of the High Court of Bauchi State.

“The company petitioned them to the AIG Zone 12, Bauchi. They were investigated, charged to court by the police and subsequently remanded at the Correctional Service facility,” she said.

According to her, all the fraudulent contractual transactions were being entered into by the staff to defraud innocent people with full support and active connivance of their godfathers operating behind the scene and sharing in the proceeds of the fraud.

Vanguard News Nigeria