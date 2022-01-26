Gov Bala Mohammed

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The leadership of the Bauchi State chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have charged the Bauchi State Government to urgently pay the over N20 billion gratuity of retirees in the state.

Bauchi State NLC Chairman, Comrade Danjuma Saleh made the call at a press conference on Wednesday in Bauchi.

He said that the non-payment of gratuity to retirees as and when due has made life very difficult for many retirees, while further stating that most retirees cannot afford to meet basic necessities of living in the light of current economic challenges in the country.

On the minimum wage, the Chairman said the approved N30,000 minimum wage has not been implemented across all cadres of workers under the payroll of the Bauchi State government.

“The issue of nonpayment of gratuties and pension to retirees is of utmost concern to our retirees who are being subjected to hardship. It is an issue that gives the leadership of the organised labour sleepless nights.

“All of us that are serving today will retire one day and face similar challenges if it is not adequately addressed today.

“There is also the issue of outstanding promotions and non-implementation of promotions and annual increment which has been persisting.

“I wish to, however, use this opportunity to call on the state government to address the pending issue of consequential adjustment of salary of officers on GL7 and above without further delay,” he said.

