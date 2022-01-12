Foremost real estate company, Bashmoh Homes has signed a development/partnership contract with the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) of the prestigious University of Lagos in a bid to further highlight the company’s commitment to provision of housing for all.

While making the announcement, the company’s Managing Director, Mr. Bashir Jimoh revealed that Bashmoh Homes is bent on ensuring there is housing for everyone with the introduction of middle level housing deficit instead of the premium housing scheme being employed by most developers.

‘’Bashmoh Homes has just signed a development/ partnership contract with the non-academic staff union of the University of Lagos. This is to further highlight the commitment of Bashmoh Homes to provision for housing for all especially the middle level housing deficit when compared to the premium houses currently being focused at by most developers’’

The MD also explained that the partnership comes with provision of 250 houses to UNILAG NASU members and also consents the general public interest together with infrastructures, security and essential facilities.

‘’Bashmoh Homes in its bid to also expand the housing grid in Nigeria will provide 250 houses to members of staff of the Non-Academic Staff Union and also expand its vends to individuals in the estate. The expectation is that Bashmoh Homes shall provide the infrastructure, provide the security to the estate, and parameter including street light and transformer in the new estate that will commence in 2022’’

Bashmoh Homes is a company that deals in Real Estate, enabling people to acquire their own dream home, acquire land for various reasons which include agricultural purposes, estates and other various investment needs in property. The company also helps monitor building projects, process of C of O’s, management of farmlands and many greater and exciting offers.