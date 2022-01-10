By Blessing Akinsanmi

Banks’ customers have called for improvements in banking services especially in the area of digital banking, complaints resolutions, lending and interest charges.

They made this call while speaking to Financial Vanguard on banks’ customer experience in 2021.

“The credit facilities of banks need to be improved, regulations of interest rates, service charges and other terms and conditions”, said Biola Yusuf, a Jewelry merchant and customer of a Tier-1 bank.

“Banks need to improve on remittance and payment in order to enhance productivity and ease for their customers”, Jessica Muludun, a trader and customer of another Tier-I bank.

On his part, Dikam Shehu, sports accessories merchant and customer of a Tier-1 bank, stressed the need for banks to improve on their mobile app services.

He said: “The mobile app of my bank is good but when someone sends money to my account it takes hours before the transaction reflects in my account. I think they should look for ways to improve their service.”

Making a similar complaint, Bidemi Raymond, Chief Executive, Rowlod Ventures and customer of a Tier-1 bank, said: “I am not happy with the mobile banking app, especially on weekends.

“The service is very bad, unfortunately if I am dealing with a customer that is not patient, I tend to lose such customers. We all know the market is very competitive, losing one customer is not good for any business.”

Durojaiye Ewaoluwa, CEO Eida Naturals similarly said: “I used to have issues with my mobile app, whenever I want to transfer money it takes time, I have to go to a Paga shop to transfer money as low as N5,000.

“This makes me waste money. I think banks need to upgrade their mobile banking system. It is supposed to make life easier, not difficult.”

On his part, CEO Carb and Veggies, Akinbode Taiwo, spoke on the need for improvement in banks’ response to customers’ complaints.

He said: “I think banks need to employ more staff, especially in the customer service desk.

“Whenever I have an issue with my bank it takes more than half of my day to resolve and literally with the way I work I forfeit that day.”

