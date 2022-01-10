By Blessing Akinsanmi

Banks’ customers have called for improvements in banking services especially in the area of digital banking, complaints resolutions, lending and interest charges.

They made this call while speaking to Financial Vanguard on banks’ customer experience in 2021.

“The credit facilities of banks need to be improved, regulations of interest rates, service charges and other terms and conditions”, said Biola Yusuf, a Jewelry merchant and customer of a Tier-1 bank.

“Banks need to improve on remittance and payment in order to enhance productivity and ease for their customers”, Jessica Muludun, a trader and customer of another Tier-I bank.

On his part, Dikam Shehu, sports accessories merchant and customer of a Tier-1 bank, stressed the need for banks to improve on their mobile app services.

He said: “The mobile app of my bank is good but when someone sends money to my account it takes hours before the transaction reflects in my account. I think they should look for ways to improve their service.”

Making a similar complaint, Bidemi Raymond, Chief Executive, Rowlod Ventures and customer of a Tier-1 bank, said: “I am not happy with the mobile banking app, especially on weekends. The service is very bad, unfortunately if I am dealing with a customer that is not patient, I tend to lose such customers. We all know the market is very competitive, losing one customer is not good for any business.”

Durojaiye Ewaoluwa, CEO Eida Naturals similarly said: “I used to have issues with my mobile app, whenever I want to transfer money it takes time, I have to go to a Paga shop to transfer money as low as N5,000. This makes me waste money. I think banks need to upgrade their mobile banking system. It is supposed to make life easier, not difficult.”

On his part, CEO Carb and Veggies, Akinbode Taiwo, spoke on the need for improvement in banks’ response to customers’ complaints.

He said: “I think banks need to employ more staff, especially in the customer service desk. Whenever I have an issue with my bank it takes more than half of my day to resolve and literally with the way I work I forfeit that day.

ND Western, partners build diagnostic laboratory in Warri

ND Western Limited, an indigenous oil and gas company, and its partners have built a state-of-the-art medical diagnostic facility in Ogunu, Warri, Delta State.

The medical facility, called DeltaPlus Diagnostics, is a Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, initiative of the Independent Petroleum Producers Group, ND Western, and the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Limited, NPDC, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

The ND Western/NPDC/IPPG Laboratory is a well-equipped facility that is designed to provide the most convenient, friendliest COVID-19 and blood testing services to hospitals, Health Management Organisations, and individuals in Delta and its neighbouring states.

Speaking on this CSR, the Chief Executive Officer of ND Western, Mr. Eberechukwu Oji, said DeltaPlus Diagnostics, through its collaborative partnership, engaged the Federal Government to proffer a practical solution to the COVID-19 pandemic by building a fully equipped molecular diagnostics laboratory in RA Shell Housing Estate Ogunu, Warri, Delta State.

He stated: “The diagnostics centre aims to provide reliable testing processes and other critical medical diagnostic services to the medical community, corporations, HMOs, and individuals in Delta State and beyond.

“The laboratory is equipped to support the medical research community in the South-South and the neighboring states as well as reduce the need to travel for long distances to access critical diagnostic services such as the facility provides.”