By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Bandits on motorbikes encircled the village of Damari in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Sunday, causing hundreds of locals to flee.

According to a source, ” they came on many motorbikes, one bike was carrying the rider and two others. They showed no mercy. They were on rampage…it was rumoured they came on a revenge mission. “

“They were looking for members of the group Malam Abba, a very wicked and dangerous bandit leader. The Kaduna State Police Command in 2020 said they are a terrorist group, members of Boko Haram.”

“The killers attacked the village on Sunday. They were shooting. The villagers ran away to different directions. “

“Last Friday, many bandits died when the boys of Malam Abba fought members of another gang. Those who came to Damari this morning were on a reprisal mission. They were told that Damari and environs were under the authority of Malam Abba.”

Journalists are still awaiting official reaction from the security agencies.

The PPRO in Kaduna State, ASP Mohammed Jalige was quoted to have said he had contacted the officer in charge of the area to link up with other security agents so as to rescue the situation in Damari.

