By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna — No fewer than eight persons were killed by bandits at different locations in Kaduna State, with a housewife killed in a village along the road to Plateau State when the bandits broke into homes.

It was gathered that the bandits abducted over 18 persons mostly women in the village.

The housewife identified as Hadiza Mohammed, was reportedly shot dead instantly.

It was also gathered that five persons were killed and one injured, during bandits attack in Kerawa, Igabi Local Government Area, LGA and in Zangon Kataf.

According to the report, bandits attacked the village, shot sporadically, and killed four residents, identified as Lado Shuaibu, Usman Haruna ,Ayuba Muntari and Jafar Abdullahi.

State Commissioner of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement said “one Mallam Mamuda was left injured, as the bandits carted away some motorcycles and supplies from the community.

“In another incident, armed bandits attacked commuters along the Ungwan Rimi-Afana road in Zangon Kataf LGA. One Joshua Kawu sustained gunshot wounds on the chest, and was rushed to hospital, where he was unfortunately confirmed dead.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the reports with deep sadness, and conveyed his sincere condolences to the families of the citizens who were killed in the attacks across the two local government areas. He wished the injured person a speedy recovery as he commiserated with the attacked communities. Security agencies have sustained and intensified patrols in both areas.

“Also, the security agencies reported to the Kaduna State Government that two persons were killed by bandits in two attacks in Igabi and Chikun local government areas. The reports said bandits invaded Sabon Garin Ungwar Dalha, a village on the outskirts of the Maraban Jos area, Igabi local government area.

“The armed bandits attacked the village and broke into some homes, all the while shooting into the air. One Hadiza Mohammed, a housewife, was shot and died instantly. In the second incident, bandits attacked Ungwan Zallah in Udawa, Chikun LGA, and one Moses Jaja was shot dead.”

It was however gathered that over 18 persons including women, were kidnapped during the attack in Ungwar Zallah Udawa in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A community leader in Udawa, Muhammed Umaru, said “The gunmen attacked the village along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highway around 12:30am on. Married women, adults and young ladies were among those kidnapped,” he added.

