By Ogalah Ibrahim

Three persons were reported to have been killed, 13 abducted while five sustained gun wounds when bandits attacked an illegal gold processing site located at Bakin Korama of Magama village in Jibiya Local Government Area of Katsina State recently.

Chairman of the Magama Gold dealers, while confirming the development said “they came in the night around 10pm. They were about 60 of them. They set our tents on fire, killed three persons, wounded 10 and went away with 13 people from our settlement.”

Another dealer identified as Sani Muhammad also noted that “out of the three persons killed by the bandits, two are from Jibiya, while the identity of the third could not be identified as no means of identification was found on him.”

However, he said the remains of those killed has been committed to mother earth according to Islamic rights while those wounded are currently receiving treatment at the Jibiya General Hospital.

According to Tasi’u, the new settlement which was discovered less than a month ago, has a population of over 800 people.

While appealing to the government to provide them with security, Tasiu revealed that “there are over seventy processing sites consisting both of mechanical and manual processors.”