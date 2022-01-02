By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Bandits in Kaduna State have attacked a village along the road to Plateau state, broke into homes and killed one Hadiza Mohammed, a housewife.

“She was shot and died instantly,”according to the report.

The security agencies in Kaduna State reported to the Kaduna State Government that 5 people were also killed and one injured, during an attack by bandits in Kerawa, Igabi LGA and in Zangon Kataf.

According to the report, bandits attacked the village, shooting sporadically, and killed four residents, identified as follows:Lado Shuaibu , Usman Haruna ,Ayuba Muntari

and Jafar Abdullahi.

Samuel Aruwan, the state Commissioner of Home Affairs and Internal Security,said in a statement that one Mallam Mamuda was left injured, as the bandits carted away some motorcycles and supplies from the community.

In another incident, armed bandits attacked commuters along the Ungwan Rimi-Afana road in Zangon Kataf LGA. One Joshua Kawu sustained gunshot wounds to the chest, and was rushed to hospital, where he was unfortunately confirmed dead.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the reports with deep sadness, and conveyed his sincere condolences to the families of the citizens who were killed in the attacks across the two local government areas.

He wished the injured person a speedy recovery as he commiserated with the attacked communities.

Security agencies have sustained and intensified patrols in both general areas,” the Commissioner said.

Also,the security agencies reported to the Kaduna State Government that two people were killed by bandits in two attacks occurring in Igabi and Chikun local government areas.

The reports said bandits invaded Sabon Garin Ungwar Dalha, a village on the outskirts of the Maraban Jos area, Igabi local government area.

The armed bandits attacked the village and broke into some homes, all the while shooting into the air.

One Hadiza Mohammed, a housewife, was shot and died instantly.

In the second incident, bandits attacked Ungwan Zallah in Udawa, Chikun LGA, and one Moses Jaja was shot dead.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the reports with sadness and prayed for the repose of the victims’ souls.

He sent his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

The Commissioner said monitoring of both areas was being sustained by security agencies.

