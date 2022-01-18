Bandits ask 9 Zamfara villages to pay N24m or be attacked

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo – Gusau

No fewer than nine communities in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State have been asked by bandits to pay a compulsory tax of N24 million or be attacked.

According to sources, the bandits are expecting the communities to pay between N500,000 and N5 million.

It was gathered that the communities have started mobilising fund to pay the bandits, even as sources in the villages said letters from the bandits had since reached the affected communities through kidnap victims who regained freedom.

A source said: “the communities are Yangalma, Tungar Gebe, Wawan Iccen Ibrahim, Wawan Iccen Salihu, Galle, Nannarki, Ruwan Kura, Gangara and Gaude.

“The bandits have, 10 days ago, stayed in Gando forest and launched attacks on seven communities in Bukkuyum and Anka local government areas. They killed dozens residents and rustled over 1,900 cows.

“Some of the community leaders who received letters from the bandits have reported the matter to the authorities.

“However, there was no reaction from official quarters on the development.”

