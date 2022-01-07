By Musa Na Annabi, Sokoto

AGAINST continuous killings and kidnapping in Sokoto State, a member of the House of Representatives in the state, Balarabe Shehu kakale Shuni, has organised and sponsored a special prayer seeking for divine intervention in the state.

The special prayer conducted under the leadership of the chief scholar of the state, Sarkin Malaman Sokoto Sheikh Muhammad Yahaya Boyi, was aimed at seeking the divine intervention of the Almight in bringing an end to the wanton killings and adduction for ransom of innocent people in the eastern part of the state.

The special prayer was also offered to seek divine intervention so that the state religious, traditional , community and political leaders will have the fear of God in handling and distributing state resouces as well as in their dealings with the citizens of the state.

The special prayer was part of series of activities organised in the state during the Christmas and New Year break.

Speaking shortly after the conduct of the special prayer session, Shehu Kakale said the people and government of state spend lots of resources in the fight against insecurity, but the efforts continue to prove abortive. So, they decided to seek for divine intervention with the hope of bringing an end to the disturbing situation.

He said he was encouraged in this regard by the enormous efforts made by the Sultan of Sokoto Dr Muhammad Saad Abubakar and other leaders of thought in trying to find lasting solutions to the crises.

