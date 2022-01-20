Omeiza Ajayi & Fortune Eromosele – Abuja

In the wake of consistent attacks on schools by bandits in some parts of the country, Commandant General, Nigeria Security, and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has disclosed that over 61,000 Nigerian schools are vulnerable to security threats.

He however said the Corps will not rest on its oars in seeing to the success of the federal government’s safe schools initiative.

Speaking at the inauguration of a sixteen 16-member committee on the development a standard curriculum for Civil Defence Training Colleges across the Country, Dr Audi said Nigeria has a total of about 81,000 schools out of which 61,000 are vulnerable to threats.

Audi also told the newly inaugurated committee that the curriculum is a deliberate step towards actualizing his vision to reposition the Corps.

He said; “I set out to upgrade facilities in our existing training colleges knowing full well that training is an essential ingredient towards attaining optimal performance, skill acquisition/capacity building, and productivity.

“I also initiated the process of developing a Standard Curriculum for the training schools in order to develop career progression and development courses which will form the basis for future progression in service.

“This issue was discussed extensively at the Management level and it was agreed that a Committee of professional experts is set up to develop a Standard Curriculum for our Training Colleges. The Management’s recommendation and membership of the Committee were subsequently given a Ministerial nod by the Honourable Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, hence today’s inauguration ceremony.

“It is worthy of mention that this Ministerial Committee is made up of eminent Nigerians and professionals who are experts in curriculum development and have distinguished themselves in the field of education.”

A representative of the Minister of Interior, Peter Ogbodo noted that training is the “live wire” of any organization adding that it “is the motivation for individuals to re-educate themselves to the service they have been committed to.”

The committee which has four weeks within which to turn in its report has a Professor of Crime and Political Sociology and Development and Vice-Chancellor, Nasarawa State University, Prod. SB Mohammed as chairman.

Others are a Professor of Law at the University of Jos, Ibrahim Adamu, retired Commandant, Command and Staff College, Jaji, Gen. M.A. Nasamu, Evans Ewurum, a retired Deputy Commandant General DCG Operations, NSCDC; a retired Commandant of Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, DIG Mohammed Sani and a retired Deputy Commandant General of the NSCDC, DCG Adeoye A. Emmanuel among others.

