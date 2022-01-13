By Gabriel Ewepu

THE Nigerian Nigerian Agric Quarantine Donkey Agricultural Quarantine Service, NAQS, Tuesday, maintained that ban on export of donkey hide still intact as contained on the Export Prohibition List.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Head, Media, Communications and Strategies, NAQS, Dr Chigozie Nwodo, where the Director General, NAQS, Dr Vincent Isegbe, debunked news report misleading Nigerians that the agency had resumed certification of donkey skin for export.

Isegbe recalled that the Agency met with all the relevant associations in September last year to chart a course toward restocking the donkeys through breeding and ranching in order to put the animals beyond the threat of extinction.

According to the NAQS boss, government would consider delisting Donkey Hide from the contraband category only after the scale has tilted in favour of the recovery of the Nigerian donkeys.

“The decline of the donkey population in Nigeria was driven by surging demand for Donkey Hide in Asia. The product is used in making potions and items presumed to have therapeutic and cosmetic value”, he added.