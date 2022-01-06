By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The former Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Borno state, Hon Usman Mahdi Badairi on Thursday has urged all his supporters to remain calm over the Court of appeal’s verdict that reaffirmed his rival, Hon Zannah Gadama as authentic Chairman of the party in the state.

The judgement which delivered by Justice Mohammed Danjuma and presided by the Chief Judge, A.A Gumel at Abuja in favor of the other faction of the Party in Borno State on Tuesday 4th January, 2022.

In a press statement signed by Hon Badairi which was made available to our Correspondent said, the verdict would never deter Badairi/PDP led -faction to further their quest to wrestle Mandate in Borno State.

His words: “I Alhaji Usman Mahdi Badairi the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain in Borno State and one of the core founder of the Party in the State called on all my supporters and loyalists to remained calm and continue your loyalty to the PDP.

“I am calling my People and thank you for all your support to me, and to the Party through out our struggles to build our one and only PDP in one hand, and to reclaim our mandate of the leadership of the Party in Borno State on other hand.

“However, the Court of appeal’s verdict in Abuja which reaffirmed the earlier judgement in favor of the other faction of the Party in Borno State on Tuesday January 4th 2022 would never deter us to further our quest to wrestle our Mandate in Borno State.

“I am equally calling on all the 27 local government Party Chairmen of my Camp to continue to exercise patience as i am on the top of the matter and assuring that i would do all what it takes to ensure that PDP would be in our hands to avoid sinking of the Party in Borno State.

“I Alhaji Usman Mahdi Badairi together with other genuine PDP members in Borno State have been in the Party since its formation in 1998 and have never shift our loyalty or defect to the opposition even for once, and therefore will not leave the affairs of the Party in the hands of those who are not genuine members of the Party and who have only come to the Party to serve their personal interest and not the interest of the Party and its members.

“We have earlier in the last two years reclaimed our mandates painstakingly in the legal corridor up to the Supreme Court, and we are currently following the same path to achieve our desired objectives.” Badairi stated.

Meanwhile, the state chairman of the party Hon Zanna Gaddama who reacted through the state Publicity Secretary Mr. Amos Adziba said “it is an in-house affairs, so therefore, it is a no victor and no vanquish situation.

“The said Badairi has went to lower court and now to upper Court, and all his complain/claims were thrown out, he should please come and join the moving train”. Gadama said.

He then extented a hand of friendship to Hon Baderi and all aggrieved members of the party, calling on all to join hands and work for the collective interest of the PDP, even as the Chairman said, a high-powered reconciliatory commitee have been constituted to reconcile all aggrieved members of the party wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress come 2023 general elections.

