By Clifford Ndujihe, Politics Editor

NATIONAL Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, governors elected on the platform of the party and other leaders, yesterday, welcomed the Leader of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, Alhaji Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran, to the party, and declared that in 2023 there would be no more slavery in Lagos.

Also known as Jandor, Alhaji Adediran recently left the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the PDP but the formal declaration had been postponed many times to enable the PDP governors to attend.

Indeed, all roads led to the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, yesterday, where PDP leaders formally received Jandor, a grassroots mobiliser, who is aspiring to succeed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in 2023 and has been working on the project since 2015.

At the colourful event, yesterday, were PDP National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu; former PDP Deputy National Chairman, Chief Olabode George; immediate past Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki; and former Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko.

PDP governors at the event included Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu); Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom); Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia); Nyesom Wike (Rivers); and Duoye Diri (Bayelsa).

The Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, could not make it because he lost his elder brother.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Ikpeazu said there would be no rest until PDP wins Lagos and the Presidency.

According to him, with Jandor, the journey to Lagos House and changing Nigerian leadership from geriatric to a youthful one has started.

Also, Wike, who spoke in pidgin English said with Adediran “some thing go happen for Lagos” (there will be changes in Lagos).

On his part, D’r Ayu said in 2023, Lagosians would be happy again when PDP gets to power.

His words: “PDP loves Lagos. I know you (Lagosians) are not happy because you gave your lives to people who deceived you with change. No more slavery in Lagos. We are coming back next year to celebrate PDP governor in Lagos.” Jandor, a former APC stalwart and a leading aspirant in the party had announced his decision to join the PDP after a long battle with the APC on issues bordering on internal democracy and due process within the party.

While officially joining PDP with thousands of his Lagos4Lagos Movement followers and members, he said the event has shown Lagosians that the PDP is ready to win the state.

He said he was happy to join PDP where he would be allowed to test his popularity, adding that yesterday’s ceremony has signalled “the burial of APC in Lagos.”