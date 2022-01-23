Iyorchia Ayu

By James Ogunnaike

The National Chairman, People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, yesterday, described the President Muhammad Buhari administration as clueless and piling eternal debts for this and future generations.

Ayu also described the present administration as wicked, pointing out that only a wicked regime would subject generations unborn to the servitude of slavery.

Not done, the National Chairman blamed Buhari for the low in Nigeria’s international reputation as an insecure country and the poverty capital of the world, a reversal of fortunes which he measured, were the direct opposite of the achievements of former President Olusegun Obasanjo of the PDP.

Dr. Ayu made these declarations when he led some. Members of the party’s National Working Committee, NWC, to Obasanjo at his library in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

A statement from Dr. Ayu’s Media Office quoted the national chairman as insisting that virtually all the good works of former President Obasanjo has been undone by Buhari.

Dr. Ayu declared :

“Sir, we thank you for the service you rendered and the great work you have done in the PDP.

“ As the first president in this Republic, your period as president on the platform of PDP is seen as the golden era of the PDP and Nigeria, because not only did you lay the foundation to grow the economy to become the biggest economy in Africa, you were able to remove Nigeria from slavery by negotiating and cancelling so much of our foreign debts that would have made it very difficult to run the country. By the time you left office , Nigeria was totally set free ,direct foreign investment was on the increase on a daily basis and we were respected in international community and every where we went.

“Today, this clueless APC and President Muhammad Buhari undone that and has plunged Nigeria into eternal debt. The new debt overhang created by this wicked government is going to create massive problems for the coming generations.

“ I remember when I accompanied you as your minister to a number of countries – Germany and India – I saw the respect they accorded you and I was very proud to be a Nigerian .

“ Today, unfortunately, we don’t have the same recognition because what we have become has fallen short of good leadership that Nigeria deserves.

“ This is on account of worsening insecurity and Buhari’s creation of a Nigeria regarded as poverty capital of the world.

“ Apart from Infrastructural intervention which you did, most of the very useful institutions like EFCC, the ICPC and so on are now being used to hound people.

“ I remember when you took some of us to Germany to the offices to the Transparency International and we had a very useful discussion there.” So, you are very passionate about this country and you did a lot and we thought we should come and thank you for what you have done not to just for Nigerians but to our party and Africa .

“ Over these years that you are in power, you saw every Nigerian as one family, you didn’t discriminate against the South, the East ,the West or the North. Even though, in your first tenure, the South West didn’t actually support you, but, you brought them back on board and they supported you in your second tenure and that was an achievement.

“Today, Buhari’s nepotism has divided Nigerians just as his other actions have further created wedges between fellow countrymen and women.

“ It is our prayer that you will continue to try and support us. “In Africa today, in all modesty, after the departure of late President Mandela, there is only one person of such stature on the African continent and we are proud that that person is a Nigerian and that Nigerian is no other than former President Olusegun Obasanjo and you have continued to display good leadership.

I remember years ago you told me that you will do everything to make Nigeria one”.

Earlier, Obasanjo had told the gathering that he would be available to offer advice to people who seek it but he remained committed to his stance that partisan politics was no longer for him.

He prayed for and wished Ayu and the new leadership of PDP well.

