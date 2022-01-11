By Dirisu Yakubu

National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, Tuesday, embarked on a tour of party facilities in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

This is even as he vowed to do everything possible to complete the national secretariat located at the Central Business District in the nation’s capital.

READ ALSO: Wanger Ayu finding fortune in contemporary native art

The exercise which commenced at the Legacy House, Presidential campaign headquarters of the party saw Ayu inspected offices, toilet facilities, balconies, among others.

Addressing news men shortly after inspecting the 11 floors national secretariat edifice, Ayu said the state of the secretariat has denied the PDP a lot of revenues, noting that the party under his leadership will explore every legitimate option to complete the project.

….Details later